J.J. Watt Sparks Rumors of Joining Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have what is arguably one of the NFL's most talented front sevens heading into the 2024 season, though they'd find room on the roster for J.J. Watt should the future Hall-of-Famer come out of retirement.
Watt shared pictures on Twitter from the Steelers' practice facility at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Monday afternoon, fueling rumors that the 35-year-old could be itching to lace up the spikes again and fulfill his dream of playing alongside his brother.
T.J. Watt has broached this topic several times in the past, including in an appearance on the Up and Adams Show earlier this month where he mentioned that J.J. is staying in shape and is still actively involved in helping him improve.
"You'd have to ask him that, but I know he's staying in shape," Watt said. "We talked again last night. I'm always sending him film, he's always wanting to see film, and he's always trying to correct me and help me become a better pass rusher and stuff. So, he definitely is still interested. I don't know how real all that conversation is, you'd have to have that with him, but who knows."
J.J. was a first-round selection of the Houston Texans in the 2011 draft at No. 11 overall and almost immediately became one of the league's most fearsome presences as a defensive end. He won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award three times during his tenure with the team ('12, '14 & '15) in addition to being a five-time first-team All-Pro ('12-'15, '18), five-time Pro Bowler ('12-'15, '18) and the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2017 for his philanthropic efforts following the impact of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.
After being granted his release from the Texans at the end of the 2020 season, J.J. inked a two-year deal worth $28 million with the Arizona Cardinals. He appeared in 23 games with the club, recording 13.5 sacks before retiring at the conclusion of the 2022 campaign.
J.J. now serves as an analyst for CBS Sports and is a regular guest on The Pat McAfee Show, where he's stated that he would only come out of retirement to play for either the Steelers or Texans and that he was watching both teams closely during the 2023 season.
"I definitely was monitoring the Steelers and Texans situations, but it never escalated to any sort of actual potential," Watt said. "It would have been an absolute dream come true. To play with my brother would have been great. It’s just, realistically … They were all set. They’ve got great players."
It's unknown just how serious J.J. truly is about a potential comeback and if he would offer genuine consideration to the idea of joining T.J. in Pittsburgh should the team show true interest in signing him. Still, it's fun to dream about what the sibling duo could accomplish as teammates with the Steelers considering their status as two of the most accomplished pass rushers this century.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more