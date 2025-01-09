Former Steelers Coach Scores Second HC Interview
Former Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Brian Flores has spearheaded one of the league's best defenses as the Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator, spawning interest from franchises with head coach openings.
The New York Jets were the first organization to officially request an interview with Flores this go-around. The Jacksonville Jaguars have also joined in on the party, however, as the team announced on their official Twitter account that they also intend on speaking with him.
Flores was a long-time member of the New England Patriots' organization beginning in 2004, serving in a variety of different roles while helping the franchise secure four Super Bowl rings.
His most prominent position was as the team's linebackers coach from 2016 to 2018, which was his last before being hired by the Miami Dolphins as their head coach in 2019.
In three seasons under Flores, the Dolphins went 24-25 and failed to reach the postseason. Despite the fact that the franchise had just begun the rebuilding process upon him coming on board and shown steady signs of progress, he was fired after the 2021 campaign.
Flores landed as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach with the Steelers for the 2022 season. His stint with the team was short-lived though, as Minnesota pried him away in February 2023.
This year, Flores' unit held opponents to 19.5 points and 335.4 yards per contest. The Vikings are the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoff picture after posting a 14-3 record, falling just behind the Detroit Lions at 15-2 in the AFC North.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!