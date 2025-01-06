Former Steelers Coach Lands First HC Interview
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores has secured his first interview request for a head coaching vacancy. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. This is the first interview request of the coaching cylce for the now-Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator.
Flores spent one year in Pittsburgh as a Senior Defensive Assistant and linebackers coach after he was fired by the Miami Dolphins. The former head coach spent the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons in Miami, going 24-25 as a head coach. He was fired following the 2021 season, when he joined Pittsburgh with no other job opportunities emerging following his dismissal.
With Flores on the staff, Pittsburgh held the 13th best yards allowed defense, 9th best rushing defense and 10th in points allowed.
He left after one season, being hired by the Minnesota Vikings as their defensive coordinator. He's remained in the role for the last two years, helping the Vikings earn a 14-3 record this season.
Now, Flores is being requested by the New York Jets to interview for their head coaching job. Flores joins a number of candidate requests, including Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Still, after an impressive two years in Minnesota and with former coaching experience, he may be a top candidate for a number of teams - including the Jets.
