Ravens Star WR Could Miss Steelers Playoff Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed to Baltimore to take on the Ravens in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. The team opens as larger underdogs, but they may not need to prepare for one of the Ravens' biggest names.
Wide receiver Zay Flowers left Baltimore's Week 18 win over the Cleveland Browns with a knee injury following a non-contact fall. Flowers went down holding his knee which sparked immediate worry from across the NFL.
It was later discovered that Flowers avoided major injury, suffering a knee sprain in the game. According to Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz, Flowers is considered week-to-week, leaving his availability for the Wild Card round in question.
Flowers became the Ravens' first 1,000-yard receiver they drafted this past season. He also made a Pro Bowl, becoming the first wideout the franchise has selected in the draft to earn that honor as well.
The Steelers will move throughout the week monitoring Flowers' status, but will likely still prep as if he will play. At this point in the season, they'd rather be prepared, and with a name as big as Flowers, they can't expect him not to play.
If he does not go, Rashod Bateman would become the team's WR1, with the hope Nelson Agholor returns from a concussion to be their No. 2.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!