Steelers Could Get Ashton Jeanty? Coaching Interviews Begin
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are all over the headlines for the wrong reasons, but what if a new one could change that? And even if it doesn’t bring any change right now, it could spark major change in the huge?
The Steelers will head into the postseason looking to end a seven-year winless drought. If they do, they continue their run in the “dance,” as Mike Tomlin calls it. If they don’t, they move into the offseason with many questions, including their future at running back.
One mock draft has a solution. Late in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Steelers aren’t expected to look at cornerback, defensive tackle or even quarterback. Instead, they land a running back. One many fans are hoping the team can somehow get their hands on.
Meanwhile, it’s coaching cycle season and Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is getting requests for interviews.
With two already coming in and more expected, should fans start thinking Smith is a one-and-done in Pittsburgh? His comments in the past give some insight to where’s he’s at in accepting a job, and with candidates out, assuming he’s leaving shouldn’t be the train of thought.
