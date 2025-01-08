Steelers Coaching Trade: Bears Open to 'All Avenues'
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of a downfall, losing four-straight games heading into the postseason and in much need to pull off a win over the Baltimore Ravens. If they don't, they will head into the offseason with eight years without winning a playoff game, and will have plenty of questions about how they intend to fix that.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers aren't likely to trade head coach Mike Tomlin, but they are getting calls for him. One team has already reached out to Pittsburgh to see if there was room for negotiation for the head coach, and another may be interested in doing the same.
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pooles told media the team will look at all options for their next head coach, leaving the door open for a trade.
"We'll look at all avenues to get the best coach here," Pooles said. "There's going to be some names that you don't expect that are going to surprise you because we're digging deeper than we ever have before."
According to Schefter, Tomlin has a no-trade clause in his contract, restricting him from being moved to another franchise unless he approves it. Chicago may not be the most appealing option for a head coach, but they do have a second-year number-one overall pick at quarterback and a strong defense heading into next season.
Chances are still slim the Steelers move on from Tomlin in the offseason, but it's likely outside teams call them to see if he's available. And it appears the Bears could be on that list.
