Steelers Earn First All-Pro Honors of Season
A Pittsburgh Steelers special teams duo has been recognized for their performance this season, as Chris Boswell and Miles Killebrew both earned spots on the NFL Player Association's annual Players' All-Pro team.
The team is decided through voting by players around the league, which adds a bit of a special connotation to the honors.
As one of the more decorated kickers across the league, Boswell turned in what was perhaps his best season to date in 2024.
Named both the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month (September, October) and AFC Special Teams Player of the Week (Week 1, Week 11) twice this year, he led the NFL with 41 field goals on 44 attempts while converting all 35 of his extra point tries.
Additionally, Boswell became the first Steeler to lead the league in scoring with 158 points while making 13 kicks of 50 or more yards and earning his second-ever Pro Bowl nod.
Since joining Pittsburgh during the 2015 campaign, he ranks second behind only the Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker for made field goals with 272. Furthermore, his 1,127 career points trail only Gary Anderson for the most in franchise history.
Killebrew has appeared in all 68 regular season contests for Pittsburgh in his four seasons with the team after signing as a free agent in March 2021.
The special teams ace and captain was a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career in 2023 after posting 26 tackles.
This season, Killebrew tallied 13 tackles while logging a total of 303 snaps on special teams, per Pro Football Focus.
He commenced his career as a member of the Detroit Lions, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 draft out of Southern Utah. In his five campaigns and 78 games with the team, he posted 78 tackles and two interceptions.
