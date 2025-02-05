Steelers Named Top Landing Spot for Cooper Kupp
The Pittsburgh Steelers appear serious regarding their intent to pick up a premier wide receiver this offseason and can do so through a multitude of different means, but a logical first step would be to call the Los Angeles Rams and lay the groundwork for a Cooper Kupp trade.
Though the Steelers were rebuffed in their pursuit of the 31-year-old at the deadline this past season, their chances of coming back around and landing him have gone up exponentially over the past couple of days.
On Monday, Kupp revealed on social media that the Rams informed him of their plan to deal him away in the coming months despite his preference to remain with the team.
As a result, CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo named Pittsburgh as one of the top potential landing spots for the eight-year veteran.
"Pittsburgh's desire to acquire a proven, veteran wideout last year was well-documented," DeArdo wrote. "In Kupp, the Steelers would be getting just that while giving their next starting quarterback (Justin Fields?) a reliable target. Kupp would also be a positive influence for George Pickens, who despite all of his talent has failed to live up to his potential."
Kupp is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he logged 67 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns over 12 regular season games while tacking on six catches for 90 yards in two playoff contests.
He's several years removed from capturing the receiving triple crown in 2021 by hauling in 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 scores. Kupp would also go on to win the MVP Award in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals that season with an eight-catch, 92-yard and two-touchdown performance.
Injuries have become a nuisance, however, limiting him to 33 out of a possible 51 regular season games across the past three campaigns. Kupp still produces at a high level when healthy, though he can't be relied upon as a bonafide No. 1 option anymore given those concerns about his durability.
With no guarantees in his contract beyond 2025 and a cap hit of $12.5 million if the Rams cover his $7.5 million roster bonus before trading him, acquiring Kupp still makes a ton of sense for the Steelers as they look to deepen their receiver room and add some upside.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!