Steelers Could Welcome Star WR to AFC North
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could welcome one superstar to the AFC North while waiving goodbye to another. And if they end up being the ones with the newest member of the division, they head into the offseason with a major advantage and a step ahead to build their roster.
Cooper Kupp made it known that the Los Angeles Rams are planning to move on from him this offseason, and are looking to make a deal quickly. Odell Beckham Jr. was moved during Super Bowl week, and it looks like Kupp might be another superstar wideout on the move before the big game.
If he is, are the Steelers contenders? Certainly. Pittsburgh was interested in Kupp during the 2024 season, and even if he's a year old, that shouldn't change - and it probably won't. The Rams are looking to help with his salary and Kupp won't cost much in terms of compensation.
It's an easy move that allows a number of outcomes to happen this offseason. And it does not stop Pittsburgh from adding another star wide receiver this spring.
On the other hand, the Cleveland Browns are trying to figure things out with their biggest name, but it doesn't look good. Pittsburgh might not have a shot at Myles Garrett unless they're willing to give up way too much, but they'll be happy watching him leave the division, that's for sure.
