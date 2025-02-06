Former All-Pro Makes Massive Promise to Steelers
George Pickens has former All-Pro wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson in his corner following a controversy-filled 2024 season for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In a live taping of the Nightcap podcast from Radio Row in New Orleans ahead of the Super Bowl, Johnson told co-host Shannon Sharpe and former Steelers linebacker James Harrison that he's confident Pickens' behavior will no longer provide a distraction after conversating with him.
"I guarantee you won't have any problems out of him no more," Johnson said on Wednesday. "I done had that conversation with him. I guarantee you, and I don't want to sit here and talk about what we talked about, but I told him, 'Listen, that window of opportunity? That b---- shrink real fast now.' It don't matter how good you are, and I'll use your line, 'They'll tolerate you until they can replace you.'"
Pickens' disposition led to a slew of fines this year after reportedly paying over $200,000 in damages during the 2023 campaign.
What's more, the 23-year-old's fight with Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II in Week 12, as well as his late arrival to the Steelers' Week 17 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, were among his actions that did not result in any reprimands, at least not publicly.
Entering the final season of his rookie contract, Pickens will unquestionably pursue an extension before stepping back on the field.
Pittsburgh could either elect to engage in serious negotiations with the intent of coming to an agreement, plan on reevaluating the relationship following the 2025 campaign while hoping he plays without a new deal, though they'd run the risk of a holdout, or trade him and bring in several outside reinforcements at the position.
Johnson believes the Steelers should retain Pickens despite some pushback from both Sharpe and Harrison, inferring that he has the potential to emerge as one of the league's top receivers if given the same opportunities as other stars.
"Listen to me," Johnson said. "I've seen his skill set. I know what he can do. Stay with me real quick. If he got the opportunities Ja'Marr Chase got, in the Steelers' offense, what do you think his numbers would be? ... If George Pickens got the opportunity Justin Jefferson got with Minnesota, what you think his numbers would be?"
Watching how Pittsburgh allows the saga to unfold should be fascinating. Pickens is undeniably the team's top offensive weapon, logging 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns over 48 career games thus far, but he may have already overstayed his welcome.
