Former Steelers Punter Finds New NFL Home
A former Pittsburgh Steelers has landed with an AFC contender heading into Week 2.
Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Buffalo Bills have signed Cameron Johnston following their thrilling comeback victory on Sunday Night Football over the Baltimore Ravens.
In a corresponding move, the Bills waived their incumbent punter in Brad Robbins, who signed with the team in March after beginning his career with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Against Baltimore, Robbins punted four times for 158 yards. His longest attempt went for 48 yards.
Johnston was embroiled in a tight punter battle with Corliss Waitman throughout the entire offseason in Pittsburgh. The two veterans went back and forth without either player really pulling in front of the other, leaving the preseason as the final determining factor.
During the Steelers' preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 9, Johnston's two punts went for 94 yards while Waitman's only attempt travelled 57 yards.
Taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium on August 16, Johnston's three punts tallied up to 127 yards, which was good for an average of 42.3 yards, while Waitman totaled 174 yards on his three punts, coming out to an average of 58.0 yards.
Waitman's only punt vs. the Carolina Panthers in the preseason finale, however, went for just 35 yards from Pittsburgh's own 35-yard line, which led to some doubt about his chances of remaining with the team and thus raising Johnston's chances, at least from the outside looking in.
Johnston had just one attempt in that contest too, and while it went only 33 yards, he had less field to work with considering he kicked from Carolina's 46-yard line.
The expectation was that he had done enough to stick around with the Steelers, but Waitman got the nod instead. Johnston was subsequently released while entering the second season of a three-year, $9 million contract he signed with the organization as a free agent in March 2024.
He entered last season as Pittsburgh's unquestioned starting punter, though he sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 and was replaced by Waitman.
A veteran with 96 games of NFL experience with the Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans, Johnston now has a chance to compete for a Super Bowl with the Bills.
