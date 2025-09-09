Why Roman Wilson Barely Played in Steelers Opener
The Pittsburgh Steelers knew they'd need contributions from their wide receiver not named DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III in order to win their Week 1 game over the New York Jets, though Roman Wilson still didn't factor into the equation.
Logging just 10 offensive snaps in the second regular season game of his career, head coach Mike Tomlin offered an explanation as to why Wilson wasn't utilized in the Steelers' victory at MetLife Stadium.
"Lack of possession of the football and an agenda relevant to that day," Tomlin said. "As I mentioned after the game, I have no intentions of explaining the minutiae of rep distribution week in and week out. We got a really good collective. In some instances, highly specialized skill sets. In some weeks, those skill sets will be highlighted and utilized, and sometimes they will be minimized. It is just a component of winning football games in today's NFL, and it really does not require a lot of explanation."
Not only did Wilson play just 18 percent of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps, but he also wasn't targeted by Aaron Rodgers. Scotty Miller was in a similar boat, as he saw the field for just nine reps on the day, while Ben Skowronek was the most productive of the team's reserve receivers with a 22-yard touchdown across 10 offensive snaps.
The expectation coming into the season was that Wilson would be featured a bit more prominently following his lost rookie campaign, and while his role may still expand as the year goes along, it was still a disconcerting start for the 2024 third-round pick.
Wilson appeared in just one game and logged five snaps last season while dealing with ankle and hamstring injuries. Additionally, the coaching staff didn't seem confident in his ability to grasp the offense when he was healthy, which limited his opportunities.
The 24-year-old was a standout throughout the preseason this summer, however, finishing with four catches for 96 yards over three games.
Wilson has the talent necessary to make an impact on a week-to-week basis and ingratiate himself within the Steelers' system, though he has yet to fully realize that potential.
