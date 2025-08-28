Former Steelers WR Shares Emotional Message After Major Milestone
A former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver shared an emotional message on social media after getting some good news earlier this week.
Cody White hadn't previously made an initial 53-man roster in his career, but that all changed when the Seattle Seahawks informed him that he earned a spot on the team to begin the regular season following training camp and the preseason.
The 26-year-old later took to Instagram and shared his gratitude for the opportunity while also providing an overview of his journey in the league up to this point.
“I’ve been cut 8 times, been on 5 different teams," White wrote. "I’ve been in the league for 6 years, I’ve never made the 53 man roster after training camp until today!! All praise to the man above, perseverance and hard work. Just know there will be tough moments, tough days, tough years, just keep going and never quit!...I can finally call my momma and tell her I MADE IT!!”
White hasn't played for a team besides the Seahawks since they signed him to their practice squad in October 2023. He was let go at final roster cuts in August 2024 before returning to their practice squad and ultimately appearing in four games last season, logging two receptions for 44 yards while playing a combined 111 snaps between offense and special teams.
This preseason, White hauled in five passes for 95 yards and a touchdown while also returning two punts for 46 yards.
After racking up 1,967 yards and 12 touchdowns on 143 catches for the Michigan State Spartans from 2017 to 2019, White signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in April 2020.
He was released that July and endured brief stints with the New York Giants and Denver Broncos before signing to the Steelers' practice squad that September.
White remained with Pittsburgh through the end of the 2020 campaign, though he wouldn't appear in a regular season game. He agreed to a reserve/futures deal with the organization in January 2021 and was waived at final roster cuts that August before returning to their practice squad.
The Steelers ended up signing White to their active roster in October of that year. He suited up for a total of 15 contests with the team in 2021, finishing with five catches for 33 yards while also recording 105 special teams reps.
White was cut ahead of the 2022 season, but he'd re-sign with Pittsburgh and stick around on its practice squad for the entire year. He inked a futures deal with the franchise in January 2023 and was waived/injured that August, opening the door for him to eventually join the Seahawks.
