Steelers Sign Former Starter, 15 Others to Practice Squad
In the aftermath of roster cutdown day and the first round of waiver claims, the Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their initial practice squad for the 2025 campaign.
All 16 players on the practice squad were with the Steelers throughout the offseason before getting released at final roster cuts. The group includes defensive backs Beanie Bishop Jr., Sebastian Castro, D'Shawn Jamison, James Pierre and Daryl Porter, defensive linemen Kyler Baugh and DeMarvin Leal, outside linebacker Julius Welschof, offensive linemen Dylan Cook and Steven Jones, running backs Lew Nichols and Trey Sermon, tight end JJ Galbreath and wide receivers Max Hurleman, Ke'Shawn Williams and Robert Woods.
Williams, an undrafted free agent out of Indiana, was among the breakout stars of training camp for Pittsburgh, and he carried it over to the preseason. In three games, he finished with four receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown on five targets while also returning nine punts for 70 yards.
Another training camp standout, Hurleman caught three passes for 33 yards and a score while making two tackles on special teams for Pittsburgh throughout the preseason. The Colgate and Notre Dame alum spent time at running back, wide receiver and cornerback throughout his collegiate career while also serving as a return man.
Woods is a valuable addition to Pittsburgh's practice squad as an experienced veteran with 8,233 yards and 38 touchdowns during his 12-year career. He signed a one-year contract worth $2 million in late April but couldn't lock down a roster spot and could become a 53-man option for other teams around the league looking for receiver help.
Cook wasn't able to secure the swing tackle job and thus lost out on a reserve role to the likes of Calvin Anderson and Andrus Peat this summer. The Montana State product was claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023 and was later cut last October after recovering from a foot injury, though the Steelers re-signed him to their practice squad in November and was brought back on a reserve/futures contract in January.
Bishop failed to earn a roster spot at slot corner this summer, with Brandin Echols and Donte Kent making the cut instead. He played in all 17 games as an undrafted rookie last year and finished with four interceptions.
Castro, one of three rookies from the University of Iowa currently with the Steelers, signed as an undrafted free agent in April. He recorded 11 tackles throughout the team's three-game exhibition slate.
Leal, a 2022 third-round pick, returns to Pittsburgh on the practice squad after spending this summer as a full-time outside linebacker while Pierre is entering his sixth different season with the organization.
