Steelers Legend’s Son Would've Been Perfect Fit for Defense
PITTSBURGH — Could the son of a Pittsburgh Steelers legend have helped solve the depth issue at secondary in 2025? After the initial 53-man rosters were submitted around the NFL, there were many notable and intriguing names on the waiver wire and hitting free agency. The Steelers’ 53-man roster had a noticeable hole in that it lacked a complete safety group.
The Steelers currently have just three safeties on the roster to begin the 2025 season. Led by DeShon Elliott, newcomer Juan Thornhill is expected to start opposite Elliott, and special teams ace Miles Killebrew returns once again. After clearing waivers, they added Chuck Clark back to the mix.
Another answer might have been Jordan Clark, son of Super Bowl-winning safety Ryan Clark. Steelers fans remember Clark for his hard-hitting skill set as part of the 2011 Super Bowl team. Nowadays, he co-hosts The Pivot Podcast and analyzes the game on ESPN. His son, Jordan, is looking to make a name for himself after going undrafted at the 2025 NFL Draft, and he could've been a late addition to the Steelers' active roster or practice squad, and a great fit for it.
The New York Jets signed Clark shortly after he went unselected at this most recent draft. He was competing for a spot on their 53-man roster, but the competition was too much for the first-year defender and he was part of the finals cuts. He then re-signed to New York's practice squad, hoping to continue his NFL journey and work his way up.
Clark plays safety like his father, but he also comes with positional versatility. He has the ability to play both at safety and as a nickel cornerback. Despite being 5’9”, he has a strong lower-body and is quick enough to cover NFL receivers.
If the Steelers are looking for a determined player with an NFL lineage, Clark certainly fits the bill. While the team made the right call re-signing Chuck Clark as a backup, they might've been able to strike gold with this pickup. Adding Jordan Clark would've brought a hungry presence to the secondary, whether it’s on the 53-man roster or the practice squad.
Clark enters the NFL after finishing his collegiate career at Notre Dame. He was a huge piece of their defense last season, playing in 16 games and recording 37 tackles, five passes defended and one interception. Before playing his final season for the Fighting Irish, he was a five-year player at Arizona State University.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!