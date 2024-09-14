Former Steelers CB Predicts When Justin Fields Wins Job
If Justin Fields keeps on rolling as the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback, should he keep the job once Russell Wilson returns from injury?
It's a question that's currently percolating around Pittsburgh, and former Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson sounded off on the topic.
During an episode of the 1st & Pod podcast with co-host Andrew Fillipponi, Peterson stated his belief that Fields should remain in charge if he wins the team's next two games.
"Just being around there last year, I'm telling you, if you the young fella goes 3-0, mark my words: he will be the starter," Peterson said.
If Fields does in fact lead the Steelers to victories over the Denver Broncos this weekend and the Los Angeles Chargers in the Week 3 home opener, it's hard to see a world where Mike Tomlin and company don't stick with him over Wilson.
Fields' first go-around as the starter went rather swimmingly against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, as he finished 17-of-23 through the air while adding 57 yards on the ground in a 18-10 win.
He kept the ball out of harm's way in that outing as well and proved his viability within Arthur Smith's wide zone offense, perhaps even presenting himself as a better fit than Wilson.
Peterson also thinks that Fields is the logical choice based on his performance thus far coupled with Wilson's recent absence.
"Now he has the hot hand," Peterson said. "Russ didn't have the best of preseasons, so now he's missing three more weeks of football, and now you've got the younger Justin Fields playing mistake-free football if he's able to keep this up."
The Steelers, however, could easily remain stubborn and commit to Wilson once he's ready to return, even if Fields does continue to play well.
They brought in the 35-year-old with the full intention of having him start, and the fact that they initially clung to that decision even after he had a wonky training camp and preseason serves as evidence of their allegiance to him.
Wilson is the more accomplished player between the two quarterbacks, having won a Super Bowl while holding the necessary stats and accolades to be considered a strong candidate for the Hall of Fame 13 years into his NFL career.
Fields, however, is the higher-upside option and a more substantial threat with his legs. If he maintains his current pace, Pittsburgh may just stick with him for the foreseeable future.
