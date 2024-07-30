Former Steelers WR Struggling With New Team
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers shook up their offense over the offseason. They shipped out their former number one receiver, sending Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers for cornerback Donte Jackson. It was a bold move for the Steelers, who made several other moves in an attempt to improve their offense in 2024. A few months removed from the deal, the Steelers may have made an addition by subtracting Johnson from their organization.
At the time of the trade, the Panthers believed they acquired another top target for their gifted second-year quarterback Bryce Young. Johnson's failed to live up to those expectations in his first training camp with the team however. It appears Johnson is going through the struggles of adjusting to a new franchise. He and Young haven't gelled yet, and that timing and chemistry is still a work in progress.
It doesn't help the situation that Johnson is already showing cause for concern with the Panthers. Over his career, DJ's ability to separate is what makes him so valuable. It's the number one factor contributing to accumulating 391 receptions for 4,363 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns over five seasons in the NFL.
The only issue is that he can be his own worst enemy. Despite his ability to beat any defender one-on-one, he has a terribly bad habit of dropping catchable passes. Early into camp the Panthers are experiencing this first-hand, with Johnson having several noticeable drops so far.
Meanwhile, in Pittsburgh, the Steelers don't seem to miss Johnson. The team still lacks a true number one receiver, but the hope is that George Pickens ascends into the elite company of top receivers in the league. Behind him, the team is turning to a battery of Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson, and Pat Freiermuth to fill the void.
The replacement by committee method could work out for the Steelers, but they still remain in nearly every trade conversation for available wide receivers. However the depth chart shakes out, the team is glad to have one less receiver issue to worry about heading into 2024.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more