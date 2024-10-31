Former Steelers WR Looking for Revenge Game
PITTSBURGH -- Diontae Johnson played five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers before an offseason trade sent him to Carolina with the Panthers. Now, after being moved for a second time this year, he's back in the AFC North, this time with the Baltimore Ravens.
Johnson and the Steelers will meet twice this season after the trade, which means for the first time in his career, he'll play the team that drafted him. The biggest difference is that, instead of facing them with a team in the NFC, he's now facing them as part of their biggest rivals - and he's excited.
Speaking with the media, Johnson said he's looking forward to the first matchup against the Steelers, where he'll get a chance to take on his former team and hopefully make some plays in a big-time rivalry.
"Just how hard we compete against each other," Johnson told Ravens reporter. "Getting the football out; just making plays and everybody tackling. It’s a big rivalry game, so just to be on this side now is different. I’m excited."
The Steelers and Ravens will face each other for the first time on November 17 in Week 11. The game is at Acrisure Stadium, where the crowd is certain to let Johnson know how they feel about him being a Raven now.
This game will feature plenty of headlines outside of Johnson. Patrick Queen and DeShon Elliott will face the Ravens and then the person lining up against Johnson will likely be Donte Jackson, who Pittsburgh traded with the Panthers for when they sent the wideout packing.
Talk about fierce competition. This game is usually more heated than most, but with all the revenge games added to it, it could be one of the most exciting matchups of the season. And one that could very likely decided the outcome of the AFC North.
