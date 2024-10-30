Steelers Brought Dangerous Element Back to Offense
PITTSBURGH -- Over the last two weeks, it's like the Pittsburgh Steelers have awakened from a spell, or maybe more fittingly, a curse. Since Super Bowl-winning quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's final seasons, the Steelers' offense went from explosive to pedestrian. Since 2018, it's been largely dink and dunk passes and safe plays that made picking up 10 yards at a time feel like a daunting task.
The Steelers had probably forgotten what it was like to have an offense that does, well, what an offense is supposed to do. But since Russell Wilson has assumed the starting QB job in Pittsburgh, the Steelers suddenly have an offense that is worth their salt.
Against the New York Jets, Wilson's first start of the season, the Steelers had 15 plays of 10 yards or more. Last week against the New York Giants, they had 14 plays of 10 yards or more in the first half alone. The last time they had moved the ball that well on offense was all the way back in 2018.
Even with the team's 4-2 start with Justin Fields under center, the offense wasn't nearly this efficient. In two starts, Wilson's gone 36 of 57 for 542 passing yards and three touchdown passes and one on the ground. While he does have a turnover due to a lost fumble, he has yet to throw an interception.
Simply put, Wilson's ability as a pocket passer is the biggest improvement at QB in Pittsburgh in years. He analyzes defensive schemes and anticipates coverage breakdowns in a way that nobody since Roethlisberger could do for the Steelers. Fields, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, and Kenny Pickett all tried, and while each found some modicum of success, they all failed to elevate the Steelers' offense to anything more than average.
But Wilson can make the Steelers' offense extraordinary, and he's already doing so with chunk plays. Now, opposing defenses can't pin the Steelers' offense down to third and long situations every drive. They can't rely on the Steelers depending on their rushing game to set up the passing game, both because their rushing game is elite and Wilson's ability to sell the play-action and his accuracy with the ball are killers for pass defenses.
Now with 33 plays of 10 yards or more in just two games, Wilson and the Steelers' offense has put the NFL on notice. The easy to stop, junior varsity offense of the past few years in Pittsburgh is gone, and the versatile and deadly offense under Russ is here and eager to stay.
