Ben Roethlisberger: Why Cooper Kupp Doesn’t Want Steelers Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the few playoff contenders remaining who have yet to execute a trade for a wide receiver, and while they've had documented interested in the Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp, Ben Roethlisberger went on record stating that he doesn't think such a move would make sense for either party.
In the latest episode of his Footbahlin podcast following Pittsburgh's win over the New York Giants in Week 8, Roethlisberger expressed that Kupp likely wouldn't want to join the Steelers given that his role would be diminished.
"It would be a dream come true, but I don't think it's realistic," Roethlisberger said. "You're not gonna bring a No. 1 into this situation. I don't think Cooper Kupp would want to come here. He's only played three games, but through three games, 23 catches, almost 200 yards, two touchdowns."
Roethlisberger expanded on that thought, explaining that Kupp's status as a top option in the passing game may take a hit with the Steelers, which could deter him from joining the team.
"Right now, we've played eight, and he'd be No. 4 on our team in receiving in less than half the games," Roethlisberger said. "George Pickens has got 35 catches, he's only 12 behind, he doesn't want to come here and catch the ball three or four times a game."
Kupp has been one of the league's most productive receivers since his rookie season in 2017. He's amassed 590 receptions, 7,264 yards and 53 touchdowns over 95 career games, including a 2021 campaign in which he led the NFL in all three of those categories (145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns) while helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals.
The 31-year-old has had issues staying on the field in recent years, however. He played a combined 21 contests in 2022 and 2023 while only suiting up three times so far this season.
Kupp is perhaps the last star receiver with a chance of being dealt at the deadline, but with the Rams firmly entrenched in the battle for the NFC West with a 3-4 record, they may not have a desire to part ways with him anymore.
Pittsburgh will keep its eyes peeled for any sort of trade that may materialize in the coming days, but it's hard to see a world in which they bring in Kupp.
