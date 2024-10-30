Giants Player Claps Back at Steelers' T.J. Watt
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt finished Week 8 against the New York Giants with seven tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble, which sealed a victory for the black and gold late in the fourth quarter.
It was a performance many have come to expect from the former Defensive Player of the Year, but not everyone was impressed by the efforts.
Prior to the game, Giants offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor said he wants to be a left on an "island" with Watt in Week 9. Why? Because he wasn't worried about the superstar disrupting the game. After Watt's strip-sack and fumble recovery, the internet exploded, mocking Eluemunor, including Watt's brother, J.J.
Eluemunor fired back at the criticism, though, saying he wasn't impressed by Watt's performance, naming himself the winner of the matchup.
"I was on an island with him for a majority of the game. And he didn‘t do a damn thing. I’m not gonna sit here and fricking sing his praises," Eluemunor told WFAN Radio. "He didn’t do anything for three-and-half quarters and had one impact play."
After the game, Watt admitted he heard the comments prior to the matchup, but didn't say if he used it as bulletin board material.
"Oh, of course," Watt said. "I mean, I have a lot of respect for every single player in the NFL. Everybody works hard, and I'm just trying to get my opportunities when I get 'em and make the most of 'em when they happen. But, it's not possible without scheme. We've done a good job schematically of trying to create those one-on-ones along with the backend covering just long enough and the guys up front also chewing up blockers. So it's a team effort."
There will likely be people on both sides of this arguement either agreeing or disagreeing with Eluemunor's thoughts. Either way, the Steelers walked away winners in a 26-18 game, earning their sixth victory of the season and heading into the bye week 6-2.
Meanwhile, the Giants sit at 2-6 heading into Week 9 against the Washington Commanders.
