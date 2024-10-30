NFL Reinstate Steelers Suspended CB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will welcome back Cam Sutton after the cornerback served an eight-game suspension for violating the league's code of conduct policy. The NFL has officially reinstated the veteran corner, allowing him back on the practice field and making him eligable to play in the team's next game.
Sutton has been back in the building since Week 6 but has not been able to practice or participate with the team. Now, he's fully back, and will have a roster spot on the 53-man squad before the team's next matchup in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders.
The Steelers will be given a roster exemption until Nov. 4 for Sutton. This allows them to keep him on the roster without having to clear a spot. After Nov. 4, they will need to free a space if they plan to keep him on the active roster, which appears to be the plan.
The expectation is that Sutton will return as the starting slot cornerback for the Steelers, replacing rookie Beanie Bishop. Pittsburgh will not cut Bishop, but will simply limit his role with the return of Sutton. After three interceptions in two weeks, the undrafted rookie should be expected to see himself on the field during games.
The Steelers have a bye week this week and will not practice. They'll return on Nov. 4 to begin working once again, which is when a decision will be made on Sutton and the 53-man roster.
