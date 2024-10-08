Former Steelers WR Steals Show for Chiefs
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and second-round draft pick JuJu Smith-Schuster turned back the clock and showed the NFL world why the Kansas City Chiefs brought him back. In Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints, the headlines following a 26-13 victory surrounding two players who stepped up big in times of injury - running back Kareem Hunt and former Steelers Smith-Schuster.
Hunt and Smith-Schuster carried the Chiefs offense in route to a primetime victory, moving Kansas City to 5-0 to start the season. Hunt rushed 27 times for 107 yards and a touchdown, while Smith-Schuster's night ended with seven receptions for 130 yards.
Smith-Schuster has been waiting for the opportunity to showcase what he still has left in his game. After leaving the Steelers in 2022, he signed with the Chiefs where he went on to win a Super Bowl. He then inked a three-year deal with the New England Patriots, but ended up being released just a season in.
Due to struggles in the receiving game and the team taking a younger approach, the Patriots decided to move on from Smith-Schuster this summer. There was talk about teams not being interested because of the lack of faith in the wideout, resulting in the free agent getting another chance in Kansas City.
Prior to his Week 5 breakout, Smith-Schuster had just two catches for 17 yards. But with Rasheed Rice going down with a torn ACL, the Chiefs needed someone to step up, and that role was quickly taken on by the former Steeler.
The 27-year-old will look to continue his dominant role with the Chiefs as Kansas City aims for a third-straight Super Bowl win.
As for Pittsburgh, they're trying to figure their receiving game out. With George Pickens seemingly being benched against the Dallas Cowboys, there's big-time concerns about where this offense can go and how they can adjust their wide receiver room before it's too late.
