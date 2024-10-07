Steelers Finally Making QB Change?
PITTSBURGH -- Are the Pittsburgh Steelers finally going to bench Justin Fields? With back-to-back losses, the team has a decision to make. Truthfully, they should have several decisions to make, but they're focus in on one of them, that being whether or not Russell Wilson is ready to re-claim his thrown as QB1.
It's tough to imagine the Steelers were willing to give Fields two losses in a row and stick with him. The plan all along was to keep Fields on the field until they couldn't anymore. Then, play Wilson, who was signed to be their starter the entire time.
With a 3-0 start, they couldn't bench Fields. The offense was growing and Fields was growing with it. Now, after an 0-2 stretch, that offensive spark has died, and Fields had the least impressive performance of his run, completing 15 of 27 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns.
During the broadcast of the game, sideline reporter Melissa Stark reported that Wilson should be ready to play by Week 6. This comes after he started ramping up his practice participation throughout last week, and head coach Mike Tomlin said he's nearing full health.
The Steelers' plan all along was to have Wilson carry them as far as they can go this season. Right now, they're depleted at running back, and it's showing, and their wide receiver core is featuring more Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin than it is George Pickens.
The pieces to the puzzle are all screwed up, but the easiest decision to make in the NFL is the one at quarterback. And with a Super Bowl champion ready to roll, it adds even more pressure to the most significant "fix" a team can make.
Fields probably didn't lose his job, the Steelers did, but losing two in a row isn't acceptable to any team. The Steelers have decisions to make all week, and chances are the quarterback position is going to be one of them.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!