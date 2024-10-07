Tensions Boiling Over Between Steelers, George Pickens?
PITTSBURGH -- Is there trouble brewing in paradise? The Pittsburgh Steelers started the season with a new outlook on offense, and a new WR1 leading the way in George Pickens. But just give games in, things might be starting to boil over between the team and their star wideout.
In what is becoming a trend, Pickens was out-snapped by Van Jefferson, and against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, he was out-snapped by both Jefferson and Calvin Austin.
Even during crucial parts of the game, the Steelers don't seem to have Pickens in the game plan. The star wide receiver was on the sideline for most of the team's final touchdown drive, which included a critical second down catch by Brandon Johnson, who was called up from the practice squad for the game. Pickens was on the sideline during the play.
According to head coach Mike Tomlin, Pickens is on a management situation, with the team looking to keep his snap count lower to protect him deeper into the season. In just his third NFL season, the team is trying to say they're keeping a 23-year-old from getting too beat up during the course of a season.
"No underlying story," Tomlin said. Take that to heart if you will.
Then, there's Pickens's side of things. The wideout spent a large chunk of the second half sitting by himself on the sideline. For one drive, he sat alone, with no one coming over to him, for an entire eight-minute and 32-second drive.
And the on field antics have started.
Who knows if the losing is just building up and Pickens is having a tough time with it. But this seems to be a trend that continues year after year. At some point during the season, the wideout doesn't like how the offense is flowing, and he lashes out. Last year, it happened multiple times, including sideline altercations and social media interactions.
This year, maybe it's starting early. Why? Who knows. Pickens is coming off a 100-yard game in Indianapolis, that would've included a touchdown and more if he didn't drop an easy catch and fumble the ball. This week, he yet again let an easy pass slip through his hands.
It's a mystery what's going on where we sit currently. The Steelers are 3-2 and looking at the wrong end of a losing streak. In the midst of it, there are worries growing about their wide receiver.
Those worries can go away with a solid performance in Week 6 and no distractions from Pickens. But history tells us this could turn into something bigger. Tensions may be boiling over between the Steelers and their new WR1.
