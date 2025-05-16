Former Steelers QB Explains Why He Left
PITTSBURGH -- One of the biggest points of contention during the Pittsburgh Steelers' offseason was what to do with Justin Fields. A portion of the fanbase, and seemingly the organization, believed he was the future starting quarterback in Pittsburgh. Not everyone was sold on the idea, but the team still offered Fields a contract to return for 2025. Ultimately, the 26-year-old chose the New York Jets and the opportunity to be their number one QB instead.
In a recent video released by the Jets, the former Steelers QB was the focus. Speaking to the Jets' media, he detailed the reasons why he chose New York over Pittsburgh. Chief among his reasons was the team's new head coach, Aaron Glenn.
"I chose the Jets because of number 1, AG.," he said. "The kind of coach he is, how passionate he is about the game, and really just what he brings to the table. Changing the culture around here and wanting to win games and wanting to be great. He knows what it takes to build a team up from the ground up and really get them going. So, I think that’s why AG is the right guy for the job."
Fields' familiarity with Glenn surely had a factor in this decision. Fields was a former top pick of the Chicago Bears franchise, and Glenn previously served as the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions. The Bears and Lions met twice per season, giving FIelds and Glenn plenty of opportunities to scout one another and form a relationship.
The Steelers would love to have Fields back on the roster right now. With the team still desperately waiting for Aaron Rodgers to decide on his NFL future, their presumptive starting QB is Mason Rudolph. Fields went 4-2 as the starter for Pittsburgh last season and would add a talented dynamic to the Steelers' QB room. That isn't the case for the Steelers, and instead Fields is set to be the starter for the Jets in 2025.
