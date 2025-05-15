Former Aaron Rodgers Teammate Floats Bad News for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- As the saga between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers continues to linger, there continues to be more possible rumors coming out about the conclusion of the saga itself.
While many still hold that Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers will come to an agreement before next season and he will lead the team next season, others believe that Rodgers could still end up elsewhere. Whether that means retirement or one of the other teams mentioned in connection to him previously, the decision is still not confirmed.
Now, there is a new possible destination due to the retirement of longtime veteran quarterback Derek Carr, effectively leaving a large opening in the New Orleans Saints quarterback room. Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver and former teammate of Rodgers, James Jones, believes that the longtime Green Bay quarterback could be taking his talents to New Orleans.
“The call should have been made when Derek Carr said, ‘Hey, man, I’m not feeling this shoulder and it’s time for me to be with my wife and kids,” Jones said. “They should have been calling Aaron Rodgers. If Aaron Rodgers walked into the New Orleans building right now, he’s the best quarterback in the division and gives you a chance to win. They absolutely should make the call to Aaron Rodgers and ask, ‘What’s your plan?’ If you come over here, you’re in the dome. The division is weak, and you have a chance."
This is certainly a possibility, but concerns about New Orleans being able to afford Rodgers even at a massive discount to what he made in Green Bay would have me putting caution on the notion that he could join the team. The Saints have $22.8 million in cap space, but $52 million in dead money, and would likely be wary of offering an expensive contract to an aging player.
The Steelers hope Rodgers isn't thinking of alternative options, but with Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave, maybe the Saints are an intriguing team for the former MVP.
