Justin Fields Gets Instant Revenge Shot at Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off their 2025 season in New York, taking on the Jets on the road in Week 1. The game brings instant revenge for the person many believe will be the Steelers quarterback this season, Aaron Rodgers, but there's another revenge plot from the opposite sideline that Pittsburgh will try to avoid.
The Steelers traded for former first-round pick Justin Fields last spring but put him behind Russell Wilson on their quarterback depth chart. That changed when Wilson suffered a calf injury, forcing Fields into the starting role for the first six games of the season.
Fields went 4-2 during that stretch and had many in the fanbase believing he should be the starter moving forward. Some in the organization felt the same way. But Pittsburgh moved on from Fields, benching him for Wilson to end the year.
This past offseason, Fields and the Steelers negotiated throughout the winter, but by spring, Fields was packing his bags and heading to New York to join the Steelers. In Week 1, he gets an opportunity to prove to the Steelers that they should have never taken him off the field.
Fields is 14-30 all time as a starter in the NFL, but spent most of his career with the Chicago Bears as they went through a re-build. Now with the Jets, he gets a first-time head coach in Aaron Glenn and offensive weapons like Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. The team also added tight end help with Mason Taylor in the NFL Draft.
Pittsburgh wants to start off strong in 2025, and will hope Rodgers is on the right side of the revenge game at MetLife, while Fields is seeing that the grass isn't always greener on the other side.
