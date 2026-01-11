Steelers Land New Aaron Rodgers Weapon in Latest Mock Draft

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were granted the honor of hosting the 2026 NFL Draft two years ago, and with the playoffs beginning and the regular season over, fans and media alike ghave begun to turn their attention towards the draft process.

With that in mind, the Steelers are likely to be one of the teams in the market for a quarterback. The signing of veteran Aaron Rodgers was always seen as some sort of stepping stone to the next franchise option, and the Steelers were assumed to be in the quarterback market this coming offseason.

Now, the quarterback class coming out of college this season look to much worse than they did to open the season, and one mock draft has the Steelers passing on the top quarterback options early. Rob Gregson, Ryan Roberts and Joe DeLeone of AtoZ Sports believe that the Steelers will push their quarterback decision to the third round, opting to select Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion with their selection at No. 21 overall.

"The Steelers took a step in the right direction this year, but their WR room still needs multiple additions." Gregson, Roberts and DeLeone wrote. "DK Metcalf is a great start, and Concepcion’s skill set complements his perfectly. That would give Aaron Rodgers, and whoever takes over at QB after him, a great duo to mold their passing game around."

What Do the Steelers Do at QB?

That being said, they still have the Steelers drafting a quarterback, taking College Football Playoff standout Trinidad Chambliss out of Ole Miss with the No. 76 pick in the third round, who just had his eligibility waiver for the upcoming college season denied. Other selections for the Steelers in the three-round mock include Oregon offensive tackle Monroe Freeling with the No. 53 selection in the second round, Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers at No. 85 and Alabama safety Keon Sabb at No. 99 overall.

Tennessee defensive back Kaleb Beasley (10) moves the ball towards Alabama defensive back Keon Sabb (3) during a college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Oct. 18, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The move to take Chambliss in the third round would bode well for the Steelers if they are willing to retain the services of Rodgers for one more season. Chambliss, while talented, is an incredibly raw prospect that could benefit from a season of sitting behind a veteran elite option like Rodgers. It would also help the Steelers not give up significant draft capital to land their future quarterback, instead opting for the developmental route for their future. It also provides an intriguing option if Rodgers is unable to play at any point next season, assuming his services are retained.

