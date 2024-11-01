Former Steelers Starter Gets New Shot With Texans
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had high hopes for offensive lineman Kendrick Green when they selected him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The University of Illinois product was projected to be the future center for the team and even got the chance to work with franchise icon Ben Roethlisberger during his final season.
Things didn't pan out for Green with the Steelers. He wasn't a natural fit at center like they hoped, and his spot on the line and on the roster quickly disappeared. He was traded to the Houston Texans in 2023, but has yet to assert himself as a reliable starter on the offensive line. In his fourth NFL season, the 25-year-old is now getting his redemption shot with the Texans.
During the Texans recent matchup against the New York Jets, their starting left guard Kenyon Green left the game with an injury and is expected to miss most if not all of the remaining games this season. The injury necessitated that Kendrick Green come in for the injured Kenyon.
Kendrick Green played the rest of the game at left guard against the Jets. He fared decently in relief and now he's likely to stay at that position while his teammate recovers from injury. Now on his second team and running out of options, this could be his final redemption shot in the NFL.
If Green does earn more starts, the Texans will be relying heavily on him. The team is currently 6-3 after losing to the Jets, but they still lead the AFC South division. They hold a two game lead over the Indianapolis Colts, but the division will likely be an intense battle all the way through the final week of the regular season. And for the former Steelers' cast-off, he has a chance to be a huge piece of it as part of his redemption arc.
