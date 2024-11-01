Steelers Likely Lose Another WR Name
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are now quite unlikely to land another name they've been looking at in the wide receiver market.
One of the possible additions for the Steelers was New York Jets wideout Mike Williams, whose role was to be diminished following the addition of Davante Adams to the New York Jets.
Now, especially following the Thursday Night Football win by the Jets over the Houston Texans, the trade talks for Williams have seemed to cool down almost completely. Multiple people, including ESPN's Rich Cimini and Jeremy Fowler, have echoed that the plan seems to be for the Jets to retain Williams' services.
"The Jets are more likely to retain Mike Williams instead of making him available for trades,” Cimini wrote.
On Sportscenter, Fowler spoke about the possibility before Thursday Night Football was set to kick off.
“The Jets have been open to trading Mike Williams,” Fowler said. “Williams is open to a trade himself, and there is interest. However, I'm told for this particular game, he's been in a good spot with the coaching staff. They had a good talk with him. They're trying to put all the trade rumors to bed for this game and that he could be a focal point to what they're doing tonight. If they win and he's a big part of it, maybe they hold onto him."
Williams game was mostly uneventful, with one catch for six yards and no touchdowns. The Jets will likely still want his services due to an injury to Allen Lazard, so the likelihood that the Steelers land him is quite low at this point.
With the deadline right around the corner and few options available, the Steelers will be looking to add at the position, and will look at every option before time runs out.
