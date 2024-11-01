Steelers Have Clear Top WR Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly interested in three names at wide receiver as the trade deadline approaches. Two of those names come as no surprise, being Mike Williams of the Jets and Darius Slayton of the Giants. The other, however, was believed to be off the table. If he's not, he's the clear top option for Pittsburgh.
According to NFL insider Tony Pauline, the Steelers have their eyes on Williams, Slayton and Courtland Sutton of the Denver Broncos. With the New York Jets beating the Houston Texans in Week 9, and Allen Lazard being placed on Injured Reserve with a chest injury, chances are Williams' market just went up.
Meanwhile, the Giants reportedly want to be blown away with an offer for Slayton, despite holding just two wins this season. Slayton may be a better option than Williams, but he comes with a one-year deal, and the Steelers aren't going to "blow away" anyone for a rental option.
Sutton is different. The Steelers were in on Sutton during the summer as they tried to land a wideout during training camp. It never happened as the Broncos decided to pull back and take their top wide receiver off the market.
Now, depsite a 5-3 record, it appears Sutton could be moved. As the Broncos' leading receiver with 58 receptions, 377 yards and two touchdowns, it makes no sense for Denver to move on, but it makes all the sense in the world for the Steelers to pursue him.
There's pressure in Pittsburgh to make this happen. With the Baltimore Ravens adding Diontae Johnson, the Steelers need to match the productivity of Baltimore's offense to stay ahead in the AFC North. No move prior to Johnson matter for the Steelers, but anything the Ravens do sets off all alarms in Pittsburgh.
The days are limited for a trade, but the options seem to be high. Sutton immediately becomes the WR2 for the Steelers, being another outside receiver who can route deep routes or be a shorter route runner opposite of George Pickens. He finished last season with 10 touchdowns from Russell Wilson, which only makes things more enticing, and has another year left on his contract with a $20 million cap hit as he turns 30.
Unless Cooper Kupp is somehow more available after the Rams said he's not, Sutton is the easy answer for the Steelers. Who knows what they'd be willing to give up for him, but calling and finding out appears to be on their to-do list, and making a trade happen is the clear cut solution to their wide receiver problem.
Teams who hunt for Super Bowls pull off trades no one saw coming. If the Steelers land Sutton, everyone will be talking about how much better they just got.
