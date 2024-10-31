Steelers CB Beanie Bishop Wins Rookie of Month
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. has been named the NFL's Rookie of the Month for October.
Bishop played in all four of the Steelers' contests while starting two of them over that stretch, helping the team finish with a 3-1 record. As the team's primary slot corner, he logged a total of 211 defensive snaps while recording 13 tackles and permitting 162 receiving yards on 23 targets, according to Pro Football Focus.
Bishop's standpoint performances of October came in Pittsburgh's two most recent games. Against the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football in Week 7, the West Virginia product secured two interceptions off Aaron Rodgers, one of which he nearly took back for a touchdown, as he helped the Steelers finish off a 37-15 victory.
Then, in Week 8 versus the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, Bishop hauled in a pick of Daniel Jones in Pittsburgh territory on the defense's final stand of the night that closed out a 26-18 win and improved the Steelers' overall record to 6-2.
As an undrafted rookie, Bishop has had to earn the team's trust as the campaign has gone along, but his recent play has proven that he belongs at the next level. He's a key piece for Pittsburgh both now and in the future, and he's only going to improve from here on out.
