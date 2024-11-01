Steelers WR George Pickens Calls Out NFL
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was the subject to two touchdowns being called back during Week 8. One was due to a penalty from the offensive line, but the other came after he forced his one foot down twice, but failed to get the other in bounds.
Nothing was said after the Steelers' win over the New York Giants, but Pickens finally let his thoughts on the NFL be known during the Thursday Night Football game of Week 9. As the New York Jets and Houston Texans battled, Garrett Wilson made a highlight-reel touchdown catch where he got one foot and a shin down in bounds. However, it took replay review to get the call correct, and Pickens let his frustrations be known on social media during it.
"But that's a catch," Pickens wrote. "... NFL be having vendettas toward certain players."
This take isn't controversial as the NFL has had fans, former players and analysts call out missed penalties and poor refereeing for years. Most times, the worst missed calls come against those who shine brightest in the league, like T.J. Watt, who is being pointed at constantly for players holding him and the penalty never being called.
Chances are, nothing changes. But Pickens made sure to point out yet another bad moment by the refs. And for the Jets and Wilson, they were lucky enough to still walk away with the win, and have the touchdown corrected during the game.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!