Former Steelers LB Drawing Interest After Injury

The former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker had his first workout since his injury.

Nov 2, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander (54) reacts after making an interception in the end zone against the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 20-16. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
DENVER -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander is drawing some interest from the NFC, attending his first reported workout since returning from a torn achilles tendon he suffered last season.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Alexander was one of three linebackers the Atlanta Falcons brought in for workouts before the weekend. The other two included Rashaad Evans and Josh Woods.

Alexander signed with the Steelers during training camp last summer and quickly became a fan favorite. The former fourth-round pick was part of a three-headed team at the position with Elandon Roberts and Cole Holcomb, with all three having the fans and the team excited about how good the position looked.

Things went downhill quickly, though, as the Steelers lost both Holcomb and Alexander during the season. Holcomb suffered a knee injury and is still recovering, starting the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Alexander's contract expired after the season, sending him to free agency.

Until this point, there have been no known workouts of Alexander, but the long-time veteran should begin drawing options if he's ready to be back on the field. At 30 years old, he's accumulated 631 tackles, 54 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, 12 forced fumbles and nine interceptions.

