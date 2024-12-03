Former Steelers CB Struggling With New Team
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers chose not to re-sign cornerback Levi Wallace this offseason, changing up most of their cornerback room for the 2024 season. With a new group in Pittsburgh, Wallace hit the open market and found a new home in Denver with the Broncos. But so far, has struggled to find the consistency he's played with throughout his career.
Now the starter with Riley Moss out with a knee injury, Wallace has recorded one interception and two pass breakups this season, and is coming off a game with eight tackles and a pass deflection against the Cleveland Browns. However, his night also included getting beat for a 70-yard catch by Jerry Jeudy and a 43-yard catch by Elijah Moore as the Browns threw for nearly 500 yards and four touchdowns.
This season, Wallace has given up a career-worst 71.4% completion percentage.
Wallace spent two years in Pittsburgh, starting most of his first season after Ahkello Witherspoon suffered a hamstring injury, but was benched halfway through his second year for Joey Porter Jr. The 29-year-old has 96 games and 72 starts under his belt after going undrafted out of Alabama, and has a career to hold your head high on. But this season, has failed to find a groove in limited reps with Denver.
Meanwhile, in Pittsburgh, the team is starting Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson on the outside, with undrafted rookie Beanie Bishop at nickel. The team traded wide receiver Diontae Johnson for Jackson this offseason, which has worked out in their favor as Jackson leads the team with five interceptions and Johnson is currently on his second team this season and could be a free agent soon.
The Steelers' plans after this year are uncertain, as Jackson and backup Cam Sutton are both on one-year deals. But right now, they're focused on how far they can go in 2024, which might include a rematch with the Broncos in the postseason, if both teams keep winning.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!