Former Steelers LB Gets Shot at Revenge With Patriots
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will face another old friend in Week 3 as they take on the New England Patriots. Heading into the game, they'd get a look for Robert Spillane, who signed with the Patriots over the offseason. Now, Mark Robinson is joining the active/inactive roster to take on his former team.
Robinson was a seventh-round pick for the Steelers in the 2022 NFL Draft and spent three seasons in Pittsburgh. He played a total of 40 games with four starts, recording 48 tackles and three forced fumbles. Primarily a special teamer, Robinson became a staple to the punt and kick coverage before his time with the team ended.
This past summer, Robinson was even tried at fullback as Pittsburgh looked to create a space for him. In a position battle with seventh-round rookie Carson Bruener, Robinson needed any added ability to make the team, but Pittsburgh couldn't find it before the end of training camp. Ultimately, they kept Bruener and moved on from Robinson.
The former Ole Miss product eventually signed with the New England Patriots practice squad, joining his former teammate, Spillane, and new head coach Mike Vrabel. The team announced Robinson would be elevated for the game, allowing him a shot at revenge agianst the Steelers.
On the black and gold side of things, Jabrill Peppers will get his shot at revenge against his former team. Released by the Patriots this offseason, Peppers was a former captain and starter for New England before the team decided to move on.
He signed with the Steelers after they lost DeShon Elliott to injury in Week 1 agains the New York Jets. Peppers played just seven special teams snaps during the team's Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, but is expected to take on a bigger role against the Patriots.
He told reporters before the game that he does hold this matchup a little closer to his heart than others, saying he's "excited for this one."
It's been three revenge games in a row for the Steelers with Aaron Rodgers facing the Jets, DK Metcalf facing the Seahawks and now Peppers playing the Patriots. But on the other side, they'll have to avoid revenge coming their way as well.
