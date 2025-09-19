Former Steelers QB Named Candidate for Virginia Tech Job
A former quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers is on the verge of a major head coaching position in the NCAA. Michael Vick, a former backup in Pittsburgh and the current head coach at Norfolk State, has emerged as a top candidate for the recently vacated head coaching position at his alma mater, Virginia Tech.
Steelers fans will recall that Vick served as the backup to Ben Roethlisberger during the 2015 season. He appeared in five games and started three in relief for Roethlisberger, compiling a 2-1 record in the Black and Gold. Over his NFL career, he played in 143 games between the Steelers, the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles. He compiled over 22,000 passing yards and over 6,000 rushing yards.
Before he was one of the most mobile threats in the NFL, he was one of the greatest athletes to compete at Virginia Tech. As a quarterback with the Hokies, he electrified the NCAA. In just two years, he threw for over 3,000 yards and rushed for over 1,200 yards.
In his post playing days, he’s been on a collision course to a major NCAA head coaching gig. Currently, he’s in what can be described as a stepping stone position as the head coach at Norfolk State. Through the first three weeks of his first season at the helm, the team is 1-2 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in the FCS.
Vick came in to a program on the rocks, tasked with getting them back on track. More than anything, however, it feels like a training ground before he steps into the ACC
The timing is lining up even better for the former Steelers quarterback. Virginia Tech just fired their head coach after starting their season 0-3. They are playing in a tough group and trying to stand out in the recruiting stage is a gargantuan task for the school. Having such a storied NFL player is a heck of an attempt to turn things around.
Vick hasn’t made it clear if he intends to move to his alma mater should the opportunity arise. According to a recent article from On3, Vick asserted that he is just focused on the task at hand with Norfolk State. It wasn’t the most persuasive answer, but it is a slight dampening of the rumors that are swirling around college football.
