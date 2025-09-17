Steelers Sign Former Third-Round Pick to Roster
Amidst a rash of injuries on the defensive side of the ball, the Pittsburgh Steelers are adding a familiar face to their active roster ahead of a Week 3 showdown with the New England Patriots.
The Steelers have announced that they are signing DeMarvin Leal to the 53-man roster while placing defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk on the reserve/injured list with a high ankle sprain that he sustained against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.
Leal was one of the more high-profile players Pittsburgh parted ways with at final roster cuts in late August, though he didn't land elsewhere and re-signed to the team's practice squad.
He was not elevated on game day over the first two weeks of the year, but he now has a real shot at earning playing time considering Loudermilk is out for at least the next four weeks while the statuses of outside linebacker Alex Highsmith and defensive lineman Derrick Harmon vs. New England are currently unknown.
A third-round pick out of Texas A&M in the 2022 NFL Draft, Leal played all over the interior of the defensive line and served as an edge rusher over his first three years in Pittsburgh, making him a versatile chess piece within Mike Tomlin's defensive scheme.
He appeared in 11 games and made two starts as a rookie, recording 14 tackles over that span, but Pro Football Focus credited him with only four pressures to go with a 46.0 overall grade that year.
Leal logged a sack and 15 tackles over 12 contests in 2023 while playing 228 total snaps. He saw the field for 77 reps in Pittsburgh's initial five games during the 2024 season, but a neck injury he sustained against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football on October 6 prematurely ended his year.
He moved to outside linebacker on a full-time basis this summer, but simply didn't do enough to land a roster spot at a position that features the likes of T.J. Watt, Highsmith, Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer.
With a newfound opportunity in front of him, however, Leal now becomes a key reserve for a Steelers team that desperately needs depth.
