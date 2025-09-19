Steelers Could Get Major Boost for Patriots Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report ahead of a Week 3 game at Gillette Stadium against the New England Patriots, which featured some promising news regarding the status of their first-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft.
Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, who practiced for the first time during the regular season earlier this week, was officially listed with a "questionable" game designation.
The 22-year-old suffered an MCL sprain during the first quarter of the team's preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers on August 21. There was some fear that he'd require a stint on the reserve/injured list to begin the year, which would've kept him out for at least the first four games, but he ultimately avoided that fate.
Though Harmon still went on to miss the Steelers' Week 1 and 2 contests against the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks, respectively, the organization's decision to leave him off IR could pay off in spades should he be active vs. New England and the Minnesota Vikings in Ireland during Week 4.
Before going down with his injury, Pro Football Focus credited Harmon with recording four pressures and a sack across 70 total defensive snaps in the preseason.
He's been listed as a starter on each one of Pittsburgh's depth charts, and it's safe to assume that he'll take on a sizable role up front immediately upon returning.
With that being said, however, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin stated earlier in the week that the team will likely limit Harmon's snaps as he works his way back into the swing of things.
"We'll see where he ends up at the end of the week, but I think, if it does come to it, we'll be pretty judicious with his snaps and try to work him back," Austin said. "More importantly, he's probably going to be lacking some football conditioning, football shape. So, you don't want to throw a guy in there that's really not quite ready in those regards.
"I like the progress he's making, and we'll just kind of see where we end up at the end of the week."
Though no official decision has been made on Harmon's availability against the Patriots, it's a good sign that he simply wasn't ruled out.
It does appear as though he is tracking to debut vs. New England, and he should provide a major boost for a Steelers defense that desperately needs one if he does in fact suit up.
