Steelers Facing Harsh Reality of Aaron Rodgers?
After taking a step back against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 following a strong performance against the New York Jets in the season opener, one NFL analyst no longer believes in Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
While appearing on his "What's Wright?" show, FS1's Nick Wright shared his belief that Rodgers was "really bad" in Pittsburgh's 31-17 loss to the Seahawks and can't come to terms with the fact that he's "no longer good".
"Rodgers was really bad in this one," Wright said. "He doesn't know how to accept that he is no longer good. And I think the Week 1 mirage probably made it harder for him to accept it. The Steelers' offense, I don't think Rodgers is gonna save the day."
It's a bit unfair to declare that Rodgers isn't effective behind center anymore, but it's true that he perhaps raised the standard to an unsustainable level with his showing against the Jets.
Against his former team in Week 1, Rodgers became the first Steelers quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger in 2020 to throw for four touchdowns in a regular season game. Additionally, he completed 73.3 percent of his passes for 244 yards and generally looked comfortable within Arthur Smith's system.
In his first home game at Acrisure Stadium, however, he wasn't quite as sharp. Rodgers went just 18-of-33 through the air for a touchdown and two interceptions, resulting in a rather poor quarterback rating of 58.0.
One of his picks wasn't necessarily his fault, though, as Calvin Austin III drifted too far on a route in the end zone and tipped a ball intended for Pat Freiermuth into the air, leading to a turnover.
There's no denying Rodgers wasn't as sharp in Week 2 as he was against the Jets, but there are bound to be ups and downs with a signal caller who is 41-years-old.
Rodgers remains more than capable of managing the offense and helping the unit put up points at a consistent rate, but it's unfair to expect him to perform at an MVP level.
Just because he isn't necessarily the same play he was four or five years ago doesn't mean he isn't still a suitable option behind center for the Steelers, however, and Wright's assertion that Rodgers is no longer good simply isn't a fair evaluation of his current play.
