All Steelers

New Study Shows Where Steelers Run Problems Are

The Pittsburgh Steelers running game has been dreadful to start the season. Now, we know why.

Ari Meyer

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were unable to get much done in their second game of the season, flailing to a loss against the Seattle Seahawks.

One of the reasons that the Steelers suffered was their offensive line play, who left little time for the Steelers new quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. Despite their woes, running back Jaylen Warren was able to have a good game for himself in the air and on the ground, totalling 134 yards.

Now, a new stat has revealed just how hard Warren had to work to achieve his yardage on the ground. According to @AccountStat on X, Jaylen Warren's rushing yards before contact rank within the bottom grouping of backs in the National Football League through the first two weeks of the season.

Warren is averaging roughly 0.5 a yard per carry before being contacted, and the Steelers offense has been worse off for it. Ahead of Week 3, the Steelers rank 3rd to last in total rushing yards with 125 through two games. Naturally, when you have a quarterback who is not a scrambler, it will be lower than teams that do, but the low number is discouraging nonetheless.

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) and defensive tackle Byron
Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) and defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) sack Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Steelers are also one of five teams in the NFL without a rushing touchdown so far this season, joining the San Francisco 49ers, the Carolina Panthers, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Tennessee Titans with 0. Of those teams, the 49ers stand out due to having Christian McCafferey, but the remainder of the teams have not found their franchise running back of the future at this point, including the Steelers.

The Steelers also have a question when it comes to their running back depth, as Kaleb Johnson has faired quite poorly early on in the season as both a running back and as part of special teams. Free agent addition Kenneth Gainwell has not fared well either, with no large run plays to show for himself in the first two weeks.

The Steelers will likely rely on the pass game as the season goes on, as the Steelers may have more depth than previously thought at the receiver position.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Ari Meyer
ARI MEYER

Ari Meyer originally hails from just outside DC and now currently resides in Pittsburgh. He has been a writer with On SI since April 2024.

Home/News