Former Steelers CB Announces Retirement
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson is hanging up his cleats for the final time. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Peterson is set to announce his retirement on Monday as a member of the Arizona Cardinals, signing a one-day contract.
Peterson spent the 2023 season with the Steelers after a two-year stint with the Minnesota Vikings. He started 16 of 17 games played and helped the team by playing outside, inside and at safety when needed. He was released last offseason and has not played in the NFL since.
"Eight-time Pro-Bowl CB Patrick Peterson will be in Arizona on Monday to retire as a Cardinal, per source. Peterson played 13 years in the NFL, including his first 10 seasons in Arizona, where he was a three-time All-Pro selection," Schefter reported on X.
"It was nothing like taking flight with the Bird Gang on Sundays. See you next week @azcardinals," Peterson wrote on Instagram, confirming the news.
Peterson retires an an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro with 36 interceptions and 122 pass deflections. He allowed just a 61.2% completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks throughout his entire career.
He was named to the 2010's All-Decade Team and will likely leave the NFL and wait for his turn to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
