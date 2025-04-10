Deion Sanders Makes Encouraging Statement for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still without a strong option at the quarterback position heading into the coming season, and their options continue to wane.
With the Aaron Rodgers saga continuing to carry on, the Steelers have begun to seriously pursue other options at the position. One such option is Shedeur Sanders, whose draft stock has seemed to vary wildly in recent weeks. Some members of the media believe that Sanders could fall as far as the Steelers pick at No. 21, far from the top five conversation that has dominated his headlines.
Yet, a recent interview with Shedeur's father and former coach Deion Sanders has provided some encouragement to those who would like Sanders to land with the Steelers. In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Deion spoke on how he viewed the front offices of teams that seem to consistently find themselves among the top picks of the draft, and how those would be less desirable destinations for his son.
"The front offices are consistently bad," Sanders said. "When they make not intelligent moves. When they find themselves in this place of picking early every year. And you have an opportunity to provoke change, and you don't when the opportunity is laying right there before you."
This helps an already growing chance that Sanders could end up as the quarterback of the future for the Steelers. Sanders officially visited the Steelers earlier this week, making the case for him as a possible option grow further. Now, according to his father, it seems that Sanders would rather not play for teams towards the top of the draft. It is too early to call, but it seems that Sanders would prefer a team like the Steelers over teams such as the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants.
Whether those teams would listen to Deion's lack of excitement towards them is unknown at this point.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!