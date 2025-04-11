Steelers Legend Saves Passengers Stuck on Plane
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw played hero during the week, rescuing a group of passangers stuck on a plane, according to KDKA's Ricky Sayer.
According to the report, the door to the aircraft on Bradshaw's flight was stuck close for half an hour before the 76-year-old helped force it open.
"The pilot announced and you could kind of hear he was chuckling as he said it, but he said ‘thanks to the strength of one of our passengers, we were finally able to get the door open’ and I think we all knew he was alluding to Mr. Bradshaw," on passanger told Sayer.
"I mean honestly I was just ready to get off the flight, but the guy next to me had made the joke that they should have him bust down the door and I was like, well maybe he could a few years ago, so I’m definitely eating my words," they added after doubting Bradshaw's strength at 76-years-old.
Bradshaw was traveling from Dallas-Fort Worth on his way to Pittsburgh for Mel Blount's Celebrity Roast this weekend. He'll co-host the dinner with Merril Hodge. It'll also celebrate 50 years since Bradshaw and the Steelers won their first Super Bowl.
Bradshaw recently announced his retirement from FOX Sports and is embarking on a new journey with 'The Terry Bradshaw Show.'
"I’m excited to bring ‘The Terry Bradshaw Show’ to the Hard Rock,” Bradshaw said in a statement about the show. “This show is all about sharing laughs, music, and stories from my life—both the touchdowns and the tough times. I can’t wait to connect with the great folks in Cincinnati. We’re going to have a good time together."
In the meantime, he's showing everyone in Pittsburgh why heros never die, and that he's still got the city's back all these years later.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!