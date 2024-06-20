Former Steelers WR Attempting NFL Comeback
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the best organizations in the NFL at scouting, drafting, and developing wide receivers. Over the last decade alone, they have drafted players like George Pickens, Calvin Austin III, Diontae Johnson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Martavis Bryant, and Chase Claypool, to name a few. Even the ones who have been out of action for some time are still viable options around the league.
One of those players is receiver James Washington. It's been two seasons since the former Steelers played in the NFL. He's hoping to change that in 2024 though as he attempts a comeback. ESPN's Senior NFL Reporter, Jeremy Fowler, first broke the news via his X account.
As Fowler shared, Washington hasn't played in the NFL since 2022 due to a Jones fracture in his foot. He only appeared in two games for the Dallas Cowboys before the injury kept him out of action. In 2023, Washington bounced around a few rosters as he recovered, but never made it onto the field. According to Fowler the 28-year-old has "multiple inquiries" already, and could land on an NFL roster for training camp.
Washington enjoyed a few years of success with the Steelers before things went downhill. Originally drafted in the second round out of Oklahoma State University, he and his college teammate Mason Rudolph were selected by the Steelers in the same draft. Many hoped they could form the new QB-WR tandem in Pittsburgh, but that never materialized.
Washington did have success catching passes from Ben Roethlisberger, however. His best professional season came in 2019 when he had 44 receptions for 735 yards. The following season, he scored five receiving touchdowns despite having fewer receptions and yards. Over his tenure in Pittsburgh, he appeared in 60 games, racked up 1,629 yards, and found the end zone 11 times. He also has the honor of catching Roethlisberger's final touchdown pass.
Now, Washington will get a chance to make his mark away from the Steelers. Hopefully, his feet and ankles are healthy and he gives himself the best shot possible for an NFL return. He was a fantastic contested pass-catcher and a very serviceable third receiver for the Steelers. In the right situation, Washington could do that again, and make the most of his NFL comeback.
