Former Player Slams Steelers QB
PITTSBURGH -- It's hard to produce an accurate scouting report based on offseason activities, but by all accounts, Justin Fields wasn't at his best during the Pittsburgh Steelers' minicamp. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette recently shared mixed reviews of his performance, causing a larger stir around the NFL. The report is just the latest bit of news causing concern for Fields and his game.
In his comments, Fittipaldo described the Steelers quarterback as "not terribly accurate," when passing. It's an issue that has plagued Fields since his college days at Ohio State and during his tenure with the Chicago Bears.
The news of the struggles is making the rounds nationally and pundits are weighing in. While some think Steelers fans will fall in love with Fields, others are tamping down expectations. Someone unsurprised to hear about Fields' continued issues was former NFL player and University of Pittsburgh alum LeSean McCoy. He recently appeared on an episode of Speak on Fox Sports 1 and did not mince words about the Steelers quarterback.
"Let's stop acting like we're expecting this guy to go out there and just be this super great quarterback," McCoy said. "You can't tell me how bad he looked when he played here, played here, and then tell me on the other hand, like, 'Yo, but he could potentially be really, really good.' That don't even add up...He's not a good quarterback."
McCoy thinks if Fields were to succeed, it's not as a traditional pocket passing QB. Instead, he'd need an offense tailored to his running abilities.
"I don't want you reading (defenses) a lot," he said. "I don't want you throwing the ball a lot," McCoy continued.
Thankfully for McCoy and the Steelers, Fields is expected to play out the year as Russell Wilson's backup. The team could work out an extension to keep Fields around for 2025 and beyond, but he'll have to prove there's more to his game than just being a scrambling QB.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Ravens CB Calls Out Steelers LB Patrick Queen
- Actor Recounts Memories of Steelers Legends
- Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Another Move Coming
- Steelers Have Pieces for WR Trade
- Steelers Release Former Jets WR