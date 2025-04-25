Steelers Pass on QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers found their guy in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon with the 21st pick. But what they didn't do is add a quarterback, that many thought they would, leaving both Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Ole Miss's Jaxson Dart on the board heading into the second round.
The Steelers scouted both quarterbacks, bringing in both players for the pre-draft visits, and head coach Mike Tomlin has a lot of good things to say about Sanders and what he learned about him.
"There's a toughness there that doesn't get talked about enough," head coach Mike Tomlin said about the meeting. "The intangible qualities displayed on tape were very impressive to me."
But the Steelers knew they wanted Harmon. "We knew he was our guy," general manager Omar Khan
The Steelers could still add a quarterback throughout the NFL Draft, and may very well do so. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team is interested in possibly moving up in Day 2 to add a passer, leaving the possibilities there.
"They’ve done from Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, obviously not gonna be a factor," Rapoport said. "But Tyler Shough, Jaxson Dart, those names would be in consideration. Just don’t really know if you have to do it at 21. If they pass on Shedeur, I wouldn’t be surprised to see them take a small leap up tomorrow night, maybe get one of those quarterbacks."
With a lot of draft left, the Steelers have options. But in the first round, they'll leave without a QB.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!