Steelers Have Three-Word Response to Aaron Rodgers Draft Impact
Aaron Rodgers remained a hot topic as Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan conducted their pre-draft press conference.
The most telling anecdote regarding the two-time MVP came from Tomlin, who wasted little time when asked if the Rodgers situation has any bearing on Pittsburgh's plans later this week.
"It does not," Tomlin said.
Despite nearly two months having passed since Rodgers officially hit free agency, the Steelers still don't have clarity on what the next steps in his career will be.
It's fair to assume that Pittsburgh would be his destination if he were to continue playing, though retirement likely isn't out of the question either.
If Rodgers' recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" was any indication, a decision may not be imminent while he prioritizes the happenings in his personal life at the moment.
During his opening statement, Khan addressed the quarterback position head-on and reiterated a previous point he made at the annual league meetings by stating that the Steelers are still looking to fill out the room by acquiring multiple players over the remainder of the offseason.
“I know you have questions about quarterbacks,” Khan said. “I’ve said before how we will have four quarterbacks when we report to Latrobe. Right now, we have two. All options are on the table when it comes to the last two."
Pittsburgh will unquestionably select a signal caller in the draft, perhaps even during the first round if the right opportunity presents itself, but there's room for both Rodgers and a top-end rookie on the roster considering the former may only stick around for a year.
The Steelers' long-term outlook at quarterback may become more lucid in the coming days, though their actions will not be a reflection of their thoughts on Rodgers.
