Report: Aaron Rodgers Missed Steelers Deadline
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been waiting for an Aaron Rodgers decision since the first week of free agency. They still haven't gotten one. And as the 2025 NFL Draft opens and closes for the first time, no one knows what Rodgers is going to do with his football future.
According to NFL Insider Josina Anderson, the Steelers wanted that answer. Reportedly, they were looking for it 48 hours before the NFL Draft, and as of the end of the first round, they still don't have it.
"I'm told the communicated with Aaron Rodgers at the beginning of the week that they would like to receive an answer from him before the Draft (at least 48 hours), per league source," Anderson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Steelers know the outcome of that conversation."
To this point, the Steelers believe Rodgers will end up playing for them this season, but no one - not even Pittsburgh - knows for sure. After Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show saying that he's dealing with issues outside of football that he is focusing on, it felt like there was no decision made, and there may not be one anytime soon.
"From the jump, I'm in a different phase of my life. I'm 41 years old, I'm in a serious relationship, and have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention," Rodgers said. "I have a lot of things that are taking my attention, and have beginning in January, away from football. That's been where I've been focusing my attention on. Making a commitment to a team is a big thing."
The Steelers did not let the Rodgers situation impact their NFL Draft plans, and won't throughout the draft. But they would like to know their quarterback situation. That being said, there's a confidence they have a good idea. Whether or not that's enough to rely on is up to the Steelers.
